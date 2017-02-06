Marshfield: Reviewing the Budget for Fiscal Year 2018

By
David Cedrone
Posted on February 6, 2017Posted in: Local News

Marshfield is reviewing their fiscal year 2018 budget.

Selectmen reviewed the budget this week and reported a preliminary increase of over $5 million.

Chair of the Marshfield Board of Selectmen Steve Robbins says the health insurance rates and the school department are requesting more than other departments.

“Probably two of the largest effects we have is our health insurance in town will go up 19%, that is a $1.9 million difference and also our school department has a pretty hefty increase. They’re requesting a 5.4% increase, it is a request so now we’ll get into the budget,” said Robbins.  

Marshfield’s preliminary FY18 budget is at $94.4 million.

Advertising

About David Cedrone

David Cedrone started in radio at the campus of Rutgers University at WRSU. He also worked for the Rutgers newspaper The Daily Targum. After graduating from Rutgers he went to work as a newspaper reporter but found his true passion in radio news. He left WATD for a short time and went to work for CBS radio as a sales executive. David returned to WATD and says he has never been so passionate about his work as a radio reporter and fill-in anchor. David also reads news for TIC on Sunday mornings. David lives in Duxbury with his wife Stephanie and his four children.