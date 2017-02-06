Marshfield: Reviewing the Budget for Fiscal Year 2018

Marshfield is reviewing their fiscal year 2018 budget.

Selectmen reviewed the budget this week and reported a preliminary increase of over $5 million.

Chair of the Marshfield Board of Selectmen Steve Robbins says the health insurance rates and the school department are requesting more than other departments.

“Probably two of the largest effects we have is our health insurance in town will go up 19%, that is a $1.9 million difference and also our school department has a pretty hefty increase. They’re requesting a 5.4% increase, it is a request so now we’ll get into the budget,” said Robbins.

Marshfield’s preliminary FY18 budget is at $94.4 million.

