Marshfield: Trying to Determine Boundaries for Recreational Marijuana

– Posted on February 23, 2017Posted in: Local News
Marshfield is struggling to determine boundaries for legal recreational pot.
Marshfield Selectmen Chair Steve Robbins says he hopes state guidelines will keep recreational pot out of Marshfield, a town that voted “NO” on Ballot Question 4.
Robbins added that the Board of Selectmen would postpone discussion of legal recreational pot until the state moratorium expires in March 2018.
The town may move to have their own moratorium put in place at that time.
