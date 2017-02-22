Marshfield: ZBA Hears Plans for 40B Project on Enterprise Drive

The Marshfield Zoning Board of Appeals met with representatives from Mill Creek Residential to flesh out plans for the proposed 40B rental home site for Enterprise Drive/Commerce Way.

The plan laid out at Tuesday night’s meeting described the 270-unit site in greater detail. 210 units would be flat-style apartments, combined with 60 townhouses. 68 of these units would fall under the “affordable” rental category ranking.

Vice President of Development at Mill Creek Carolyn Mendel shares why the company believes the project is beneficial to Marshfield:

In conjunction with the traffic study, the intersection at Furnace Street is now eligible for state funding for repairs, which pleases Marshfield Resident Phyllis Burns:

The Marshfield ZBA will now consult with their onsite engineer and the other boards in town before the next public hearing on April 12.

