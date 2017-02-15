Mashpee: Wampanoags Re-elect Tribal Council Chairman

The Mashpee Wampanoags have re-elected the tribe’s council chairman and vice chairwoman.

Cedric Cromwell was elected to a third four-year-term as chairman with Sunday’s 358-298 election victory over Aaron Tobey.

Vice Chairwoman Jessie “Little Doe” Baird defeated challenger Carlton Hendricks Jr. by just four votes.

The election was driven by economic issues, especially the tribe’s proposed nearly $1 billion resort casino in Taunton currently on hold because of legal action.

Tobey was critical of Cromwell during his campaign, calling for more transparency in tribal finances and raising concerns about attempts to raise the salaries of council members.

A total of 674 tribe members voted.

