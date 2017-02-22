Monday Night Talk: Podcast From February 20th Show

Check out the Monday Night Talk radio show podcast with host Kevin Tocci and Mark Rocheteau that aired on February 20, 2017. This program featured State Representative Jim Cantwell; Brockton mayoral candidate Jimmy Pereira, plus a one hour segment with Brockton At Large Councilor Win Farwell, Ward 5 City Councilor Anne Beauregard and Ward 6 City Councilor Jack Lally!
Click the link to listen
http://mondaynighttalk.podbean.com/e/monday-night-talk%E2%80%99s-february-20-2017-radio-program/
Advertising