Norwell: Selectmen Close Warrant Ahead of Annual Town Meeting

In Norwell, a potential moratorium and a possible opt-out of recreational marijuana establishments in town are on the Special and Annual Town Meeting warrant.

The Board of Selectmen closed the warrant ahead of Town Meeting, setting the skeleton before the meeting on May 1st.

Of the roughly 50 articles on the warrant, nine are on the special warrant — which deal with the current fiscal year.

Chair of the Selectmen, Jason Brown, said with a lot of grey areas, the articles regarding recreational marijuana are “place-holders.”

“Different towns are taking different tacts in how they’re addressing those issues,” said Brown. “So we want to have those place-holders in place, should we need them.”

Other items include the de-leading and accessibility improvements to the Jacobs Farmhouse, using Community Preservation funds.

The CPC is also proposing to build a parking lot on Grove Street to improve access to Wampatuck State Park.

The Board also held hearings for the budgets of various departments for Fiscal Year 2018.

For the Police Department, Chief Ted Ross says they’ll purchase two new police cruisers and a new K-9 unit. It’s only the second K-9 in the history of the town:

“There’s a wide variety of incidents that we can utilize a K-9 for. Whether it’s a missing child, missing elderly persons, search for suspects, it’s just a very, very good tool to have for departments,” said Ross.

“It increases safety for the officers, which is paramount, and is a valuable tool for the community.”

Chief Ross expects fundraising and possible grants to cover the costs, and the unit to be in place in the later part of FY18.

For the Fire Department, Chief Andrew Reardon says they purchased a new fire truck, an ambulance, and received a regional grant to buy safety equipment.

Reardon says Norwell and four other communities will receive apparatus for self-contained breathing.

