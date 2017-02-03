Norwell: Two Major Issues at the Jacobs Farmhouse Homestead

The town of Norwell has run into problems with the Jacobs Farmhouse including the discovery of lead paint and handicap access violations.

Norwell selectwoman Alison DeMong met with the Community Preservation Committee last night to review what work needs to be performed at the Jacobs Homestead.

DeMong says there are two issues that must be addressed.

“There has been two major issues going on the the Jacobs Farmhouse this past year. One is that we’ve determined that there is lead paint in the 3-bedroom rental unit side of the property that we need to take care of if we intend to keep renting it and also we were served with a complaint about handicap accessibility on the museum side of the farmhouse. They are working with an architect to come up with a plan to address those problems that were outlined in the complaint,” said DeMong.

The next step is asking taxpayers for the funds before any work can be started says DeMong.

“We go to town meeting asking for the funds, if town meeting says yes to approve the funds then we will put an RFP out saying okay we are looking for contractors to do this work, this is the amount of money we have to do it and we choose a contractor that way and get them started,” said DeMong.

The issues at the Jacobs Homestead will appear as articles in the warrant at town meeting in May.

