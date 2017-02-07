Pembroke: Board of Health Approves Raising Legal Age to Buy Tobacco to 21

Pembroke will raise the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

The Board of Health approved the change in principle on Monday night, but it will take months to promulgate a regulation.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson spoke with Kathleen Wilbur, Program Manager of the Southeast Tobacco-Free Community Partnership. She will return to Pembroke February 27th to discuss details of a possible regulation:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/V-Pembroke-Mathewson-2-7.mp3



Advertising