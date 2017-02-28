Pembroke: Increasing Legal Age to Buy Tobacco to 21

If a person can serve in the military at age 18, shouldn’t they be able to buy cigarettes at 18? Local health boards have heard that phrase repeatedly lately. Pembroke’s health board says, wait until 21. Cheryl Sbara of the Massachusetts Association of Health Boards spoke with the Pembroke board Monday night.

“The Institute of Medicine issued a report in 2015 that concluded that increasing the minimum legal age for the selling of tobacco to 21 would be the most positive public health strategy that could be adopted. They actually looked at age 18, age 21 and age 25. The brain does not full develop until the age of 25 but their conclusion was increasing the age to 21 would produce the most public health benefit,” said Sbara.

Most retailers agree. They say they have no problem raising the age to 21. They just want to be able to still sell vape products and flavored tobacco. Sbara and others advocate limiting those sales to over-21 smoke shops. The Pembroke Board of Health will decide on what to include in its new tobacco regulation next week.

