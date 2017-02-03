Plymouth: 273 Acres of Town Donated to Wildlands Trust

273 acres of land in Plymouth has been donated to the Wildlands Trust, an organization dedicated “to conserve and permanently protect native habitats, farmland, and lands of high scenic and ecological value.”



We asked Wildlands Trust President Karen Grey if this is an important parcel, as it fits into the ecosystem.

“Ecologically it’s probably one of the most important parcels in Plymouth for us to get under protection, so yes,” said Grey.

The donation from Jerry and Maureen Sheehan contains about one mile of frontage on Plymouth’s Great South Pond.

“The property is located in between the Plymouth Town Forest and the Myles Standish State Forest, so from that perspective it was strategic as well and there will be trails going through our new property that will connect those to big parcels,” said Sheehan.

This property abuts other significant parcels, which will total about 15,000 acres of greenspace.

Grey says this property is part of a rare ecosystem known as the “pine barrens” and is home to several types of rare plants and animals.

She says it’s also important to know that land protection is an important part of protecting the water, and this helps protect a great coastal plain pond.

