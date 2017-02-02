Plymouth: 7 Arraigned on Crystal Meth Charges Following Spooner St. Raid

Seven people were arraigned on Thursday following an investigation into a Plymouth home where crystal methamphetamine was allegedly manufactured and distributed.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says police were investigating a home at 55 Spooner St. for approximately one month.

During the investigation it was determined that 41-year-old Richard Pearson was distributing the drug, and police made multiple controlled purchases.

A search warrant executed at the home at approximately 3:00 p.m. Wednesday with agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, and State Police assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says that upon entering the home, police discovered a sophisticated laboratory and as part of the investigation seized multiple small bags containing suspected crystal methamphetamine, multiple pots and other items utilized to manufacture crystal meth.

Pearson and six other people were arrested who are reportedly residents of the Spooner St. home.

Along with Pearson five other suspects identified as 39-year-old Stephanie Dubis of Plymouth, 38-year-old Casey Hamilton of Florida, 20-year-old David Hill of Plymouth, 18-year-old Brittany Navarro of Plymouth, and 19-year-old Kiana Pearson of Plymouth all pleaded not guilty to on one count each of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (Methamphetamine), Manufacturing a Class B Substance, Methamphetamine, and Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act.

The seventh defendant 18-year-old Peter McDonnell of Plymouth, was arraigned on one count of Possession of a Class B Substance, Methamphetamine and released on personal recognizance.

The Plymouth Police Department, State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the DEA Cape Cod Task Force, the DEA Clandestine Lab Team, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Plymouth Fire Department took part in the investigation.

