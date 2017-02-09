Plymouth: 95 Percent of Water Meters to be Replaced with New, Remotely-Read Meters

Do you remember the last time the electric company came to your house to read the meter?

Can’t? Don’t worry.

Most metered utilities are monitored now via radio signals collected by a truck driving down the street. The same will soon be true of Plymouth water.

If you’re a Plymouth resident, on town water, expect to receive a letter and a phone call regarding replacement of your water meter.

We spoke with Plymouth DPW director Jonathan Beder.

“95 percent of the town’s water meters will be replaced out over the next 12 months,” said Beder. “And that means the town’s installer will coordinate and schedule appointments to get into every home or business to change out those meters. We have retained an installer who will send out correspondence to the homeowner and they can schedule that with the installer and we’ll go from there.”

The cost will be absorbed in the rate the town charges water customers, so if you or your condo association have your own well, you won’t be billed in your property tax. The water department currently tries to bill semi-annually. The new meters will lead to monthly bills.

