Plymouth: Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

A Plymouth man is under arrest and facing several charges in connection with an armed robbery and pursuit on Thursday night in Plymouth.

Plymouth Police Captain John Rogers says 62-year-old Timothy Sheehan, of Speedwell Lane, was taken into custody last night after police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Plymouth Dollar Tree.

A witness told police they saw the vehicle of the masked and armed man traveling south on State Rd.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, it wouldn’t stop, they followed the vehicle to Hedges Pond Rd., where the vehicle was stopped and Sheehan was taken into custody.

Sheehan is facing charges that include: armed and masked robbery, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, unlawful possession of ammunition or possession of a firearm.

An undetermined amount of money was taken from the Dollar Tree.

