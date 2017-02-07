Plymouth: Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Adding 10 New Inpatient Rooms

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth will be adding ten new, single inpatient rooms to account for the increase in patient volume.

In the last three years, Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth has seen a 28% increase of patients and is one of the fastest-growing community hospitals in Massachusetts.

The new inpatient rooms will have additional hand rails and family space, as well as energy-efficient windows and lighting.

The rooms will be located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the East Building, with five of the rooms on the each floor.

