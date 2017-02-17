Plymouth: County Legislators Rally Around Common Themes and Needs

The Plymouth County Delegation at the State House is looking to address a variety of issues in the new legislative session.

“There is a bill that I filed trying to allow cities and towns to use the community preservation funds for re-building coastal infrastructure. Angelo D’Emilia, one of his biggest issues is mosquito control issues. Josh Cutler is looking for additional funding for education and leading issues in relation to veterans services,” said Plymouth County Caucus Co-Chairman and founder, Rep. Jim Cantwell.

The caucus was founded to rally legislators in Plymouth County around common themes and needs.

Cantwell says that the caucus and the issues that they address transcend party lines.

“I don’t like what people often see in Washington (DC) and the disfunction that can happen there. I want people to know just how well we work together at the state house, democrats and republicans alike. We socialize together, we work hard together as a unit throughout Plymouth County and I think that we have demonstrated that by doing that kind of collaboration we do what is best for all of our constituents in Plymouth County,” said Cantwell.

The caucus will meet again in April to discuss the house’s proposed budget.

