Plymouth: CPC Makes Headway in Town

In Plymouth, $17 million in Community Preservation Act funds have been raised in 15 years and at the same time, $10 million has come from the state CPA trust fund, but that’s not all…

Bill Keohan, who chairs the town’s Community Preservation Committee, says the group has done more….

“…we’ve been able to attract nearly nineteen million dollars in grants and donations and gifts—in kind leveraging—when we go to acquire acquisitions. This has led to nearly twenty-nine million dollars of incoming funds to Plymouth to match our seventeen million dollars.”

And the result of that has been about 2000 acres of open space preserved and the creation of nearly 63 units of affordable housing, and the repurposing of some landmarks…

“taking a Methodist church from 1886 and turning it into our Spire Center, which is a now performing arts. We took our old library downtown and turned it into a Center for Arts. We’ve also invested in our 1820 Court House. We’re under a major restoration for that building to become part ofour new town hall complex.

These and other accomplishments of the CPC are pictured and cataloged in a booklet to be given out at Town Meeting on Saturday, April 1st.

