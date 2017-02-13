Plymouth: DPW Director Discusses Past, Possible Future Water Restrictions (Audio Report)

Like nearly all municipalities in eastern Massachusetts, Plymouth severely restricted water use last summer.

The Department of Environmental Protection wants to further restrict Plymouth’s withdrawal from the largest aquifer in the state.

As the result of a plan begun in 2009, the water department will ask Town Meeting to spend an estimated total of $3.4 million for two new wells, new water mains and a new water tower. That should ease the demand challenge the department faces when the population doubles and droughts hit in the summer.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson spoke with Plymouth DPW Director Jonathan Beder and has more in this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/V-Plymouth-Mathewson-2-13.mp3

