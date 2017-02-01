Plymouth: Eliminating the State Civil Service Exam as a Hiring Practice

The town of Plymouth is trying to eliminate using the state civil service exam as a hiring practice.

Plymouth has four articles that will be on the warrant at special town meeting that will do away with using civil service to choose candidates for both the fire and police department.

Plymouth town manager Melissa Arrighi says she is recommending removing the requirement to use civil service.

I’m rescinding those, taking them off the books because what I’m saying is that those protections, those directions that are in that law are now either in our personal by-laws that govern our employment or they’re in our charter, that governs our community. Then eliminating civil service for the executive level positions and the fire department and we’ll come back and do the police department in the Fall,” said Arrighi.

Arrighi also says she would like to see the town choose the candidate instead of the state.

“Instead of following the civil service list and having a civil service test with a list of names and where they score and hiring off of that list, we don’t have to go through that process anymore. We can come up with our own process of testing and weighing candidates,” said Arrighi.

The Plymouth Board of Selectmen will hold another meeting to discuss the articles on February 14th.

