Plymouth: Man, Daughter Deny Meth Making Charge

A Massachusetts man authorities say ran a “sophisticated” methamphetamine manufacturing operation out of the Plymouth home he shared with his teenage daughter has been held on $200,000 bail.

Forty-one-year-old Richard Pearson Jr. pleaded not guilty to several drug offenses at his arraignment Thursday in Plymouth District Court.

His 19-year-old daughter, Kiana, was held on $2,500 bail after pleading not guilty.

They were among seven people arrested Wednesday during a police raid at the home. Police say one of those arrested, a juvenile male, was not involved in making drugs. All were held after pleading not guilty.

Lawyers for the Pearsons said authorities overreacted to a small-time operation, and tried to make it into “Breaking Bad” situation, referring to the television show about a teacher who gets into the meth business.

- A.P. News

