Plymouth: Meals Tax Helping to Pay for New Town Hall (Audio Report)

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on February 22, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

If you drive by the old courthouse in Plymouth you see a lot of construction activity. That’s a $30 million town hall going up in the back and a $5 million renovation of the 1820 court building as the face of the new town hall.

Plymouth is allowing tourists to pay for a new Town Hall through a meals tax, and carefully managing money to renovate the 1820 courthouse building in front as well as the historic Sites House in Manomet.

Plymouth’s Community Preservation Committee has taken equal care in the quality of the renovation and in the spending of preservation funds. The committee will again ask Town Meeting for authorization to borrow, authorization it expects to again not use. Tuesday night, selectmen endorsed the spending plan presented by committee chairman Bill Keohan.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson spoke with him:

Advertising

About Charles Mathewson

Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.