Plymouth: NRC Addresses Leaked Email at Public Forum

An internal email inadvertently leaked to the public in early December used plain facts to disparage the safety of the Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Plymouth. It caused Plymouth selectmen to demand an in-person response from the NRC. When that didn’t happen, the entire state and federal legislative delegation demanded an appearance. Tuesday night the author of the email explained the agency’s evaluation of the plant and plans to keep a close look on it. Those in attendance called for immediate shut-down.

Among the legislators who listened was State Senator Vinny de Macedo.

“We wanted the public to have an opportunity to speak directly to the author of the (leaked NRC) email that clearly caused a great deal of concern. So much so that the board of selectmen reached out to us, in turn we reached out to our colleges to ask the NRC to come here and speak directly to this email and to say are we safe or not safe. I think what you are hearing tonight in this room is the public that is here doesn’t think we’re safe regardless of what the NRC says. What the NRC is saying is that their analysis, despite the things that they are concerned about, doesn’t arise to the level of closing the plant immediately,” said de Macedo

The NRC will release its full report in March. Plant owner Energy Corporation plans to refuel the plant in April and close it in 2019.

