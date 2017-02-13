Plymouth: Pilgrim Nuclear Back Online

The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station has reconnected to the grid.

Plant officials say the plant was reconnected on Sunday following Thursday’s decision to take the plant offline due to winter storm activity.

The plant was operating at 30 percent power due to a leak in a condenser tube.

While the leak was being repaired additional tubes were preemptively plugged to avoid leaks and plant officials say they took advantage of the shutdown to complete additional maintenance that can’t be done while the plant is operating at full power.

Advertising