Plymouth: Pilgrim Operating at 30% Power Until Further Notice

The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station preemptively shut down Thursday morning as a result of the impending snowstorm.

Power station officials say the decision was based upon an updated weather forecast and in accordance with station operating procedure.

According to a Pilgrim spokesman, the plant has been operating at 30 percent power since Monday night when a small seawater leak was identified in one condenser tube and subsequently repaired.

Pilgrim proactively decided to plug additional tubes to prevent this type of issue in the future.

A date and time of when Pilgrim will return to full power has not been released.

Advertising