Plymouth: Pinehills Organizes to Get More Selectmen Elected to Represent Their Interests

In Plymouth, if you want to know more about town government and how to get involved, you’re in luck if you live in the Pinehills and you can go to a meeting scheduled for February 19th, if not, that’s a different story.

The story is this: notice of these meetings, called Town Talk, and conducted by Town Meeting member Keven Joyce was first given in an email sent out last month by another precinct 15 Town Meeting member, Peter Svahn. He emailed about 60 Pinehills residents asking them to spread the word about an effort to “get 1 or 2 more selectmen elected in May who will break away from the traditional townie focus of funding additional positions, expensive labor contracts, etc.”

Svahn goes on to say that “Sheila can’t do it by herself.”

The Sheila referred to, as the writer of the email, Svahn, confirmed, is Selectman Shelagh Joyce, wife of Town Meeting Member Keven Joyce.

Joyce was unavailable to talk on the record, but confirmed the Town Talk monthly meetings, stating that this reporter could not cover them.

Svahn confirmed he was the author of the email, but also declined to speak on the record.

The Email:

“To All,

I take this as the beginning of a 2017 effort to get 1 or 2 more selectmen elected in May who will break away from the traditional townie focus of funding additional positions, expensive labor contracts, etc. This will also be important when decisions are made about the sewer debt. Sheila can’t do this by herself and we (Pct 15) don’t have sufficient influence in Town Meeting.

I urge all who can to attend.

Peter

NEW! Town Talk

Third Sunday of the month – Jan 15th, 6-7pm

Cabana

Have you ever wanted to know more about your town? Town Talk is a new group designed to share relevant information regarding Plymouth. Topics include: government and how it is managed, town meetings, appointed and elected officials, property taxes and how they are calculated, excise and CPA taxes, programs to help reduce property taxes, town hall, OSMUD, town committees and volunteerism. This club will meet the third Sunday of the month. No fee and no sign-up required. Just show up. Contact Town Meeting Member and resident, Keven Joyce, 617-640-8057 orkrj35@comcast.net.

C. Peter Svahn

CP Svahn Educational Services, Inc.

cps@cpses.com ”

Advertising