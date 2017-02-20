Plymouth: Plans for New Center to Help Recovering Drug Addicts

State Rep. Matt Muratore told Plymouth Youth Development Collaborative, or PYDC, on Friday, about plans for a center to help recovering drug addicts. The PYDC’s mission is to prevent substance abuse.

Representative Muratore told the group there are several components to the opioid crisis.

“There’s prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery, and the piece that’s missing in this area, the Plymouth area, is recovery,” said Muratore.

Muratore says he joined forces with Bob Hollis, who recently lost a son to drug addiction, to raise $100,000 “by July 1st – open up a recovery center, here in the Town of Plymouth.”

To that end, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation, Plymouth Recovery, Inc., has been established.

“And so, we’re developing a board of directors, Bob and I, John Moody with the Finance Committee is on it. We’re looking for more committee members,” said Muratore.

And the goal of that group would be to raise funds for the center, but at the same time:

“… as a State Rep and State Senator deMacedo, we’re going to be looking for Federal and State grant money to help with that,” said Muratore.

Even after a person goes through treatment, Muratore says, the urge is always there.

“So, if you have a center like this that somebody can to go to and talk it through and kind of work with them, continue the sobriety — that’s the best way to do it, because what’s happening now is they go through treatment and then there’s nowhere to go,” said Muratore.

And, anyone who would like to help establish that place to go can call Rep. Muratore at 617-722-2014.

Listen to the story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/PYDC-Muratore-AIRS-2-20-17.mp3

