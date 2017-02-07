Plymouth: Propane Grill on Front Porch May Have Started Sunday House Fire

A Plymouth house fire on Sunday that caused about $150,000 in damage may have started from a propane grill on the front porch, according to Plymouth Fire.

Fire Chief Ed Bradley says no one was home at 3 Nathaniel Street when the call of fire came in at 1:30 PM.

Chief Bradley says a neighbor’s daughter was walking her dog when she saw the fire and called it in.

The fire caused damage to the porch area and the side of the home.

Chief Bradley says the family had used the grill the night before.

No one was injured in the fire.

