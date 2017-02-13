Plymouth: Property Taxes Too High? Check the Assessor’s Office

How can taxes be lowered and how does the town assess your taxes? Those were top concerns of seniors at the Plymouth Senior Center last Friday when State Rep. Matt Muratore held a financial presentation featuring Plymouth’s directors of Finance and Assessing.

So what can you do if you think your taxes are too high, perhaps because your property is incorrectly assessed? Director of Assessing Anne Dunn says the first step is check out your property record card in the Assessor’s office.

This — to make sure the information is accurate — and if you feel that you’re over assessed… “file an abatement—and the Board of Assessors have three months from the date you file to act on it and you’d receive a written notification of either a denial, or granted,” said Dunn.

Finance Director Lynne Barrett, who lives in Bridgewater, did just that.

When she saw that her insurance bill increased dramatically, Barrett questioned the company.

“They said, I had two kitchens and five bathrooms, and I was like ‘wait a minute I don’t have two kitchens and five bathrooms,’” said Barrett.

Barrett says, the insurance company got that information from the property record card in her town’s assessor’s office, and when she called them, they said “…that’s what it says, and I said, well, I don’t have that, so I scheduled for them to come out and take a look at it, and lo and behold I only had one kitchen and two and half baths.”

Barrett did get an abatement and a refund of the tax paid in that particular year.

Representative Muratore says it was important to answer questions about “…how a tax rate is developed and I think those were actually answered today.”

