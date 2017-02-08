Plymouth: Sale of Pilgrim Nuclear Could Speed Up Decommissioning, Site Clean-Up

The possible sale of Entergy’s Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station to Accelerated Decommissioning Partners, a company exclusively dedicated to decommissioning nuclear power plants, has raised questions for state and local officials.

State Senator Vinny deMacedo, says that if this company promptly decommissions, that’s good for Plymouth “because if it’s decommissioned quickly, then it literally goes back to raw earth again, and then the town can turn around and then put that property back on the tax rolls. This is significant waterfront property. That will be good for the Town of Plymouth as a whole from a taxpayer point of view and from a safety point of view.”

Selectman Chair Ken Tavares states that in negotiating PILOT agreements with Entergy for a number of years “they know that we’re very interested in the 1,500 acres, and that has not been any secret. We need to also accelerate our discussions with Entergy and with a potential buyer.”

Both Tavares and deMacedo’s overriding concern is safety. deMacedo slays a chief concern is that “this company that they’re talking about knows how to decommission a plant and decommission a plant safely, that they don’t cut corners and secondly that it is done in a very timely manner.”

Since Accelerated Decommissioning Partners only focus is decommissioning, it’s possible that they could accomplish clean-up and have the property ready for reuse in much less time than Entergy.

Listen to the story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Sale-of-Pilgrim-AIRS-2-8-17.mp3

