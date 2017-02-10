Plymouth: Senator deMacedo Explores Possible Issues with Sale of Pilgrim Nuclear

Almost a billion dollars exist in a trust fund dedicated to the decommissioning process. What happens to that money should the sale of Entergy’s Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station to Accelerated Decommissioning Partners actually take place?

State Senator Vinny deMacedo explains:

“What will happen is, is that they have to go through a transfer of license process. The NRC is going to suggest — this new partnership that they’re talking about — do they have the ability to do this job in a timely fashion? Do they have the ability to do the job and have the resources necessary to back them up?” said deMacedo.

The Senator talks about the origin of the trust fund:

“For many years the rate payers — people that were customers of Entergy — paid into this fund and it built up into over some 900 odd million dollars and that was specifically meant to decommission the plant. We’ve heard estimates of between $1.2 and $1.4 billion to decommission — there’s only $900 million — in that delta what can this company do that’s different and why can they do it sooner?” said deMacedo.

deMacedo says these are questions that have to be asked, and says further that this is why he and former State Senator Dan Wolf, a Democrat of Harwich, helped establish a Decommissioning Commission “to advise the Commonwealth on the best practices.”

Pilgrim is currently set to close by 2019.

