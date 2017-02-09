Plymouth: Snowplow Crews Out in Full Force as Storm Intensifies

– Posted on February 9, 2017Posted in: Local News
Crews are out in full force as a major winter storm begins to intensify here on the South Shore.
Plymouth DPW Director Jonathan Beder tells WATD News that, for now, road conditions aren’t too bad but crews have been out in force as things are expected to deteriorate and he expects that it will be a very long and very busy day and night.
While saying crews will be working around the clock to keep the roads clear, Beder says motorists still need to exercise extreme caution.
Beder says the town has 50 pieces of equipment ready and roughly 100 contractors that they can call in as the storm progresses.
