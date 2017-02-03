Plymouth: Town Election Moving to 3rd Saturday in May

Plymouth’s town election is now the 3rd Saturday in May rather than the 2nd Saturday—because the legislature just approved a change to Plymouth’s charter.

Town Clerk Lawrence Pizer explains that a year a half ago Town Meeting requested this charter change which was initiated by the town’s Charter Review Committee, and it was recently approved by the legislature.

“This means that the new date for the election is May 20th, which moves all of the deadlines up, so that it used to be in March for the last day to bring in papers. But now it’s the first week in April,” said Pizer.

And, a group of people have already returned papers for two seats on the Select Board.

“So far there are 5 people who have taken out and returned papers: Paul McAlduff, John Mahoney, Betty Cavacco, Craig Brenner, and Marc Garrett. In addition to that, Sean Page, who is a present Selectman, and also Paul Samargedlis, have taken out papers though they’ve not yet returned them,” said Pizer.

Returning papers for two seats on the School Committee are incumbents Michelle Badger and Robert Morgan, and in addition to that, Pizer says “there is a five year term on the Planning Board, so far we don’t have any papers.”

Also, there are no takers yet for a 3-year term on the Redevelopment Authority and a 5-year position on the Housing Authority.

April 3rd is the last day to take out and return papers which must include 50 voter signatures.

Listen to the story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Plymouth-Election-AIRS-2-3-17.mp3

