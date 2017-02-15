Plymouth: Town Meeting to Consider Eliminating Civil Service Requirement for Fire Chief, Deputies

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on February 15, 2017Posted in: Local News

Plymouth’s fire chief is eligible to retire.

He has one of two deputy chief positions filled. Civil service has offered no replacements.

Despite popular opinion, civil service applies to only 15 percent of top firefighter officers. Plymouth Town Meeting will consider eliminating it for the chief and deputies.

Tuesday night, even staunch union supporters among Plymouth selectmen endorsed the move.

With a roomful of firefighters, firefighter Sean Paige cast the sole vote in favor of civil service.

Our Charles Mathewson spoke with Fire Chief Ed Bradley:

 

Advertising

About Charles Mathewson

Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.