Plympton: Working to Protect Amphibians in Jeopardy

– Posted on February 24, 2017Posted in: Local News
The town of Plympton is working harder to protect jeopardized amphibians.
Plympton is home to eight certified vernal pools, also known as “spring pools,” small bodies of water where the endangered Marbled, Jefferson and Blue-Spotted salamanders tend to lay their eggs.
However, it was determined at Thursday night’s Open Space Committee meeting that residents across Plympton have several uncertified vernal pools on their properties.
Plympton Open Space Committee Co-Chair Vicki Alberti says the committee plans to reach out to these homes and discuss the impact the pools could have on Plympton’s water system.
The Open Space Committee is also teaming up with the Plympton Town Library to organize a field trip for children to observe vernal pool life; the outing will be sometime in mid-spring.
About Mimi Walker
Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications.
She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!)
Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.