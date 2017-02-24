Plympton: Working to Protect Amphibians in Jeopardy

The town of Plympton is working harder to protect jeopardized amphibians.

Plympton is home to eight certified vernal pools, also known as “spring pools,” small bodies of water where the endangered Marbled, Jefferson and Blue-Spotted salamanders tend to lay their eggs.

However, it was determined at Thursday night’s Open Space Committee meeting that residents across Plympton have several uncertified vernal pools on their properties.

Plympton Open Space Committee Co-Chair Vicki Alberti says the committee plans to reach out to these homes and discuss the impact the pools could have on Plympton’s water system.

The Open Space Committee is also teaming up with the Plympton Town Library to organize a field trip for children to observe vernal pool life; the outing will be sometime in mid-spring.

