Quincy: Counterfeit Bills Showing Up at Area Businesses

Quincy Police are urging businesses to be on the lookout after counterfeit bills were passed along to some city businesses.

Capt. John Dugan tells WATD News a counterfeit $100 bill was used at the Stop & Shop and the Big Y and a counterfeit $20 bill was also used at a Dunkin Donuts on Newport Ave. on Monday night.

Dugan says they believe the two incidents at the supermarkets are possibly related.

Anyone who receives a questionable bill is urged to contact police immediately.

More information about detecting counterfeit bills can be found here:

https://www.treasury.gov/about/organizational-structure/offices/Treasurer-US/Pages/if-you-suspect.aspx

