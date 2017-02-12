Quincy: Fire Kills Two, Destroys House

Two people were killed and another is in the hospital, after a fast-moving fire gutted a home in Quincy early Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the home at 13 Bell St. in the Houghs Neck section of the city at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Deputy Chief Ed Fenby told WATD that firefighters tried to rescue the people inside the home, but were ordered out because the danger.

A man and a woman were found dead inside the house after the fire was knocked down.

A third person who had jumped from a window was found outside the home was taken to a hospital in Boston in unknown condition.

The names of the victims and the condition of the survivor have not been released.

The state Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but Fenby said it doesn’t appear suspicious.

Advertising