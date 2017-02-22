Quincy: Police Investigate an Armed Robbery

Click Here to See Video of Incident on Quincy Police Facebook Page:

Quincy Police are investigating an armed robbery.

Police say that at around 9:12 p.m. on Tuesday officers were dispatched to Prestige Gas, located at 9 Franklin St. for a report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival they were met by the cashier who told them that he was walking back into the store when a black male wearing a mask grabbed him and forced him to the floor in the rear of the store and held a gun to his head.

The cashier said he saw another black male, who was also wearing a mask, at the front door watching while the gunman demanded he turn over the store keys.

When customers approached the suspects fled to a waiting vehicle, described as a dark colored SUV with a partial Massachusetts license plate number 42K.

Police say this incident is very similar to another armed robbery that took place on January 31 at the Prime Gas located at 596 Hancock St.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Ed Bagley at (617)- 745 – 5766 or ebagley@quincyma.gov.

Tips can also be submitted using the department’s MyPD app.

