Quincy: Police Trying to ID Bank Robbery Suspect

Quincy Police are trying to identify a suspect involved in a Tuesday night robbery.

Police say that at around 8 p.m. a man walked into the Prime Gas Station at 596 Hancock St. in Wollaston, pulled out a black handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with roughly $600 in cash, cigarettes and the attendant’s cell phone.

He’s described as a black male in his early twenties, between 6′ and 6′ 2″ tall.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Pepdjonovic at 617-745-5774 or tpepdjonovic@quincyma.gov

Tips can also be submitted using the Quincy Police Department’s MyPD app.

