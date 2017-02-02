Quincy: Real Estate Mogul Admits to Defrauding Investors

dan flynn iiiA longtime fixture in Quincy’s real estate community known for hosting the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day luncheon has pleaded guilty to bilking 10 investors out of at least $9.5 million.

The Patriot Ledger reports that Daniel Flynn III pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Boston federal court to seven counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud.

Flynn cut a plea deal with federal prosecutors in which the U.S. Attorney’s office is suggesting that he spend no more than five years and 10 months in prison.

The 53-year-old former businessman and auctioneer said he made some “bad decisions.”

Prosecutors say Flynn actually swindled closer to 150 victims out of $21 million by soliciting investments to “buy” a property he already owned near Quincy Center.

