Quincy: South Shore Plaza Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty, is Held on $75,000 Bail

A 23-year-old man has been ordered held on $75,000 bail in connection with the shooting on Friday night at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree between two parties.

Michael Spence Jr. was arrested on Saturday in Quincy.

Spence was ordered held without bail on a probation matter, plus $75,000 on the new case.

The prosecution has asked for $250,000 bail.

At his arraignment Monday, he was charged with multiple offenses including: unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

No one was injured in the incident, but it did cause panic among shoppers, as the mall went into a lockdown.

Spence, who plead not guilty, is scheduled to be back in court on March 3.

He’s also been ordered to stay away from South Shore Plaza indefinitely.

