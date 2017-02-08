Rockland: Public Meeting Rescheduled Due to Weather Forecast

– Posted on February 8, 2017Posted in: Local News
The Rockland 40R Smart Growth Overlay District (SGOD) Public Meeting scheduled for tomorrow evening (Thursday, February 9) at the Rockland Senior Center is CANCELLED due to the weather forecast.
The Meeting is rescheduled for THURSDAY, FEBRURY 16 AT 7:00 PM AT THE ROCKLAND SENIOR CENTER AT 317 PLAIN STREET, ROCKLAND.
