Rockland: Town Meeting to Vote on Zoning Law Change

Rockland Town Meeting will have a chance to adopt the state law known as 40R. It encourages development of housing paired with commerce. A so-called Smart Growth Committee has worked on a proposed zoning law change for months.

Committee chairman Mike Mullin:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Mullin-2-24.mp3

The proposal goes next to selectmen, the planning board, then Town Meeting May 1st.

Advertising