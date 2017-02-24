Rockland: Town Meeting to Vote on Zoning Law Change

Charles Mathewson
Rockland Town Meeting will have a chance to adopt the state law known as 40R. It encourages development of housing paired with commerce. A so-called Smart Growth Committee has worked on a proposed zoning law change for months.

Committee chairman Mike Mullin:

The proposal goes next to selectmen, the planning board, then Town Meeting May 1st.

 

