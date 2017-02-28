Sandwich: Ex-Substitute Teacher Accused of Indecent Assault on 3 Children

A former substitute teacher for Sandwich public schools has been charged with inappropriately touching three children.

The Cape Cod Times reports 37-year-old Blake Rider, of Forestdale, pleaded not guilty on Monday to nine counts of indecent assault and battery on children under age 14.

Town records indicate Rider worked as a substitute teacher and tutor for Sandwich Public Schools from 2009 to 2015.

Authorities say the cases, dating from September 2010 to September 2015, do not involve the school system.

The district declined to comment on the charges.

Police reports have been sealed due to the nature of the charges and ages of the children.

Rider remains free on $10,000 bail. He declined to speak with reporters. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

- A.P. News

