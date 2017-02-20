South Shore: Driver Arrested After High-Speed Chase on Route 3

– Posted on February 20, 2017Posted in: Local News
One person is in custody following a high-speed chase on Route 3.
State Police say the chase began around 9:30 a.m. Monday and involved Sandwich Police.
The chase reached very high speeds before the driver left the roadway, at one point cutting through Kingston and Plymouth, before ultimately being stopped and arrested on I-495 in Middleboro at around 10:15 a.m.
The suspect’s name has not been released and it is not yet known why they were originally being sought by authorities.
We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.