South Shore: Driver Arrested After High-Speed Chase on Route 3

One person is in custody following a high-speed chase on Route 3.

State Police say the chase began around 9:30 a.m. Monday and involved Sandwich Police.

The chase reached very high speeds before the driver left the roadway, at one point cutting through Kingston and Plymouth, before ultimately being stopped and arrested on I-495 in Middleboro at around 10:15 a.m.

The suspect’s name has not been released and it is not yet known why they were originally being sought by authorities.

We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.

