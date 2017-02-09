South Shore: Power Outages Reported

At 4:30 PM Thursday, Eversource is reporting over 7,100 outages in Falmouth, over 1,250 in Wareham, Over 2,100 outages in Sandwich, Over 900 Outages in Bourne, 71 outages in Plymouth, over 226 outages in Duxbury, and just 2 outages in Marshfield.

National Grid reported less than 2,000 outages across Southeastern Massachusetts with Norfolk and Plymouth Counties being hit the hardest.

Both utilities are citing down trees and power lines as major causes of those outages.

For a live Eversource outage map, Click Here.

For a live National Grid outage map, Click Here.

Advertising