South Shore: Rep. Cantwell Files Bill to Help Combat Cyber Crime

State Rep. Jim Cantwell has filed a bill that will help better combat cyber crimes.

While hacking and other internet crimes do target corporations and government agencies, Cantwell tells WATD it can also target everyday people, like a woman in Scituate who tried to book a stay for her husband at a California Air BnB.

“She had a phone number when she went online, called what seemed to be legitimate, the person who sent information back looked to be a legitimate Air BnB. She wired money to that party and only after wiring money to that party did she realize that something was wrong,” said Cantwell.

“And it is becoming more difficult for the average consumer to know when something that appears to be legitimate on their screen indeed could be someone who is doing a fraudulent way of taking their money.”

While trying to assist this woman, Cantwell says he had to contact multiple agencies and came to believe that the process needed to be streamlined.

“We were calling the Attorney General’s office for this constituent — we were calling the FBI,” said Cantwell.

“We really need a one stop shopping location where people can call and can have redress, and that’s one of the things I hope our special commission can do is to give strategies for individuals on how to protect themselves.”

The bill also seeks to update “antiquated” statuses and make indicators such as fingerprints and retina scans and protected class of personal information.

