South Shore: Rep. Cantwell Files Bill to Help Combat Cyber Crime

By
Dan McCready
Posted on February 3, 2017Posted in: Local News

State Rep. Jim Cantwell has filed a bill that will help better combat cyber crimes.

While hacking and other internet crimes do target corporations and government agencies, Cantwell tells WATD it can also target everyday people, like a woman in Scituate who tried to book a stay for her husband at a California Air BnB.

“She had a phone number when she went online, called what seemed to be legitimate, the person who sent information back looked to be a legitimate Air BnB. She wired money to that party and only after wiring money to that party did she realize that something was wrong,” said Cantwell.

“And it is becoming more difficult for the average consumer to know when something that appears to be legitimate on their screen indeed could be someone who is doing a fraudulent way of taking their money.”

While trying to assist this woman, Cantwell says he had to contact multiple agencies and came to believe that the process needed to be streamlined.

“We were calling the Attorney General’s office for this constituent — we were calling the FBI,” said Cantwell.

“We really need a one stop shopping location where people can call and can have redress, and that’s one of the things I hope our special commission can do is to give strategies for individuals on how to protect themselves.”

The bill also seeks to update “antiquated” statuses and make indicators such as fingerprints and retina scans and protected class of personal information.

About Dan McCready

Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region. After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications. After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1. Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree. Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford. Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.