USA: Today is ‘Four Chaplains Sunday,’ 74th Anniv. of Chaplains’ Heroic Last Efforts

On Feb. 3, 1943, the US Army Transport Ship Dorchester was traveling from Newfoundland towards an American Base in Greenland, when it was torpedoed by a German U-Boat.

One hundred men were killed instantly, panic began to set in on the ship carrying 902 servicemen as it began to sink.

But the Four Chaplains, Lt. George Fox (Methodist), Lt. Alexander Goode (Jewish), Lt. John P. Washington (Roman Catholic), and Lt. Clark V. Poling (Reformed), were handed out life jackets amid the chaos.

“Soon the supply of extra life jackets ran out,” said George Bouchard, investigator and graves registration officer at the Quincy Veterans Services. ”Calmly, and without hesitation, all four chaplains stripped off their own life jackets, giving them to the frightened men near them, not asking what faith they were.”

Coast Guard Cutters rescued 230 men that night.

“It is said that these men of faith linked arms, bowed their heads, and in each of their in their own manner, led the men in prayer,” said Bouchard.

The four men were posthumously given the Distinguished Service Cross and the Purple Heart. They were not awarded the Medal of Honor, as they were not under continuous fire.

But the men were given the Special Medial for Heroism — and will be the only men ever to receive the medal — so as it carries the same weight as the Medal of Honor.

“You don’t see four men knowing they’re going to die, helping other men out… I think more and more people should really look into this and read it, it’s a very fascinating story,” said Bouchard.

