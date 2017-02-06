Weymouth: Crucial Updates at the Abigail Adams Estate

A beloved monument within Weymouth will have some updating with the times.

Abigail Adams’ birthplace, built in 1685, has had new siding built in, as well as window replacements, a refurbished exterior, and a new addition of central heating.

Air conditioning is currently being installed into the house.

The Abigail Adams house will complete its necessary updates by next summer.

The next Weymouth Community Preservation Committee meeting will take place on March 2.

