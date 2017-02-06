Weymouth: Crucial Updates at the Abigail Adams Estate

– Posted on February 6, 2017Posted in: Local News
A beloved monument within Weymouth will have some updating with the times.
Abigail Adams’ birthplace, built in 1685, has had new siding built in, as well as window replacements, a refurbished exterior, and a new addition of central heating.
Air conditioning is currently being installed into the house.
The Abigail Adams house will complete its necessary updates by next summer.
The next Weymouth Community Preservation Committee meeting will take place on March 2.
Advertising
About Mimi Walker
Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications.
She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!)
Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.