Weymouth: Fed. Energy Commissioner Steps Down, Leaving Gas Compressor Station Appeal in Limbo

– Posted on February 3, 2017Posted in: Local News
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the governing body that recently approved the SPECTRA Energy Project to build a natural gas compressor in Weymouth, has lost a commissioner.
Democrat Norman Bay stepped down Friday leaving the five-member panel with just two commissioners, one short of a quorum.
Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund told WATD News this is a bad development for Weymouth as it limits the ability of the town to challenge the project.
“The reason it’s of a concern to Weymouth to freeze everything in place is that FERC has issued its conditional approval of the project and we are appealing that decision to FERC and they are unable to consider our appeal,” said Hedlund.
“So we’re kind of getting the worst of both worlds: we’re getting a bad decision and on top of the bad decision we’re getting a situation where our appeal of the bad decision cannot be heard.”
Hedlund says they will continue to fight the decision at the state level beginning with the Office of Coastal Zone Management.
It is unknown when a replacement for Bay will be named.
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.