Weymouth: Fed. Energy Commissioner Steps Down, Leaving Gas Compressor Station Appeal in Limbo

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the governing body that recently approved the SPECTRA Energy Project to build a natural gas compressor in Weymouth, has lost a commissioner.

Democrat Norman Bay stepped down Friday leaving the five-member panel with just two commissioners, one short of a quorum.

Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund told WATD News this is a bad development for Weymouth as it limits the ability of the town to challenge the project.

“The reason it’s of a concern to Weymouth to freeze everything in place is that FERC has issued its conditional approval of the project and we are appealing that decision to FERC and they are unable to consider our appeal,” said Hedlund.

“So we’re kind of getting the worst of both worlds: we’re getting a bad decision and on top of the bad decision we’re getting a situation where our appeal of the bad decision cannot be heard.”

Hedlund says they will continue to fight the decision at the state level beginning with the Office of Coastal Zone Management.

It is unknown when a replacement for Bay will be named.

