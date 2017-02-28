Weymouth: Master Plan Presentation for Emery Estate Tonight

The Weymouth Planning Department will be presenting the design concepts for the Emery Estate at King Oak Park to the public tonight (Tuesday). The Emery Estate was built in 1903 and consists of 24 acres that was purchased by the town in 2011 and has not been utilized due to the lack of parking, restrooms and handicap accessibility. Shadley Associates out of Lexington is designing the park and they’re presenting a master plan for all elements to be included in the park. This is the first two meetings scheduled to present the plans and get feedback from the public. The meeting will take place at 7 PM at Weymouth Town Hall.

