Weymouth: Plans to Clean Up Whitman’s Pond

Mimi Walker
February 3, 2017

The Weymouth Preservation Committee will allocate funds to a central water landmark for the fiscal year 2018.

Whitman’s Pond is in need of cleaning out. Vegetation has overtaken the pond and is causing disturbances among pond life. 

Weymouth CPC Chairman Chris Hannan details previous attempts at cleaning out the pond, which have failed.

“So we had a weed harvester that actually physically pulls the weeds up that is labor intensive. We’ve had different applications we’ve put on to try and kill the plants at the root. The problem being it is also where the herring come to spawn so there is real concern that any chemicals we put in may damage the young herring and different stages of their development,” said Hannan.

The solution now is to drain out the pond and allow the cold weather to kill the vegetation before filling it up again.

Because there are several factors involved, including having a cold enough winter and the need to get the water out before it freezes, the CPC will work in conjunction with the Conservation Committee to designate an appropriate schedule for 2018.

